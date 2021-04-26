Betty (Gill) Deaver

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Dallas Center. A picnic at the Brenton Arboretum will follow. Private burial will be held at the Tekamah Cemetery, Tekamah, Neb. Betty Jean (Gill) Deaver passed away on April 17, 2021 at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center, Iowa.
Betty was born on March 17, 1925 in Craig, Neb., to Charles and Stella (De Land) Gill. She spent her youth in Craig, then married the love of her life, Howard Deaver, on December 1, 1943. Betty and Howard’s union produced 3 sons, 10 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. Betty was passionate about education, and she found her life’s calling through teaching. After receiving two degrees from Nebraska Wesleyan University and Emporia University, she spent 20 years teaching children with learning disabilities. She and Howard also operated two cheese shops—furthering her love for food and entertaining. She and Howard retired to Dallas Center in 1990 to be near family.
Betty was a life-long learner herself, always reading books, newspapers, and magazines. She loved to play games, especially bridge, and loved nothing more than hosting friends and family for teatime or lunches. She was a talented artist, always expanding her knowledge of paints and sewing techniques. Betty attended the First Presbyterian Church, in Dallas Center, where she enjoyed singing in the choir regularly.
Betty was always an independent woman, and at the grand age of 87, she accepted the gracious care of Spurgeon Manor. She was a patient woman who poured herself into her faith, family, friends, and others. Betty was an old soul and a young heart—wherever Betty went, so a celebration would also be. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Betty is survived by her sons, Charles (Linda), Darrell, and Scott (Jackie) and their families.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Stella Gill; her stepmother, Eva Gill; her husband, Howard Deaver; her brother Ward Gill (Ann); brother Roy Gill (Gerry); sister Louise Free (Doyle); and her daughter in-law, Donis Deaver.
Memorial contributions in Betty’s name can be made to Spurgeon Manor or First Presbyterian Church. The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend. A link will appear (at 9:45am, just prior to the service) on Betty’s obituary page at www.IlesCares.com, where you may also leave online condolences.