A memorial service for Betty Hasenkamp was held Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Memorial United Methodist Church in Lyons. The 67-year-old Lyons woman went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 29, 2020 with her family by her side. Burial will be at a later date.
Betty Opal was the surviving child of twins born April 6, 1952, in Oakland, Neb., to the late Don and Evelyn (Brunton) Kroger. Growing up in rural Burt County, she attended Jefferson School through 8th grade. Betty then went on to Lyons High School, where she enjoyed cheerleading all fours years, graduating in 1971. Betty was baptized, confirmed and a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church in Lyons.
On the family farm, she developed a deep love for animals, especially horses. She showed her horse Flicka at the Burt County Fair and later rode in parades as a member of the Bancroft Saddle Club.
On June 25, 1971, Betty became wife to Lynn Hasenkamp. They went on to raise three children together in their home in Lyons. After the kids were grown, Lynn and Betty moved to the Hasenkamp family farm west of Lyons, where she was able to have horses again and would go riding with her friend and then neighbor Mary Pearson. The family later made their home in the town of Lyons, where Betty continued her passion for gardening and growing flowers.
Betty spent her working life as a cook for the Lyons Café, Branding Iron and the Oakland Heights Nursing Home until her retirement in 2017.
Her family was her greatest joy. She spent 48 years loving and building her life with her husband. As a mother, she loved and supported her children through all of life’s stages. As a grandmother, she enjoyed going to all the events the grandchildren were a part of, including softball, baseball and basketball games and other school functions. As a sister, she loved laughter, shopping, more laughter, going out to eat, even more laughter and just spending time together.
Those grieving her loss include her husband, Lynn; daughter, Missy (Harry) Archibeque and their children Brody, Sklyer (son Keagan) and Kayden; son, Travis (Jill) and their children Trey and Drew; son, Trevor (Tracie) and their children Maddox, Taelynne, and Meelah; brothers, Jim (Jean) Kroger and Rod (Bonnie) Kroger, all of Lyons; sisters, Jan Newell of Elizabeth, Colo., Joani Rogers of Arlington, Neb., Vicki (Dan) Fredrickson of Plattsmouth, Neb., Bonnie (Mark) Cram of Omaha; a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her little dog Gizmo.
Welcoming her into eternity are her parents, Don and Evelyn Kroger; twin brother, Bobby, sister, Patty; sister-in-law, Barb Kroger; brother-in-law, Monte Newell.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.