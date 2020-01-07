Mass of Christian Burial for Betty Schram was celebrated Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tekamah. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery in Omaha. She passed away Dec. 30, 2019, at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair. She was 92.
Elizabeth “Betty” Schram was born to Albert and Martha (Whittmus) Rothermund in Papillion, Neb., on Nov. 16, 1927. She married Leon Schram on May 11, 1949, in Papillion. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in May of 2019.
Betty was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to paint inside and outside houses, was an excellent baker who shared her Christmas goodies with everyone she could, loved to crochet blankets for many recipients and had a great love for Nebraska football.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dennis Schram; six brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Leon; sons, Mike (Corinne) Schram of Beaver Lake, Neb,, Marc (Paris) Schram of Tekamah; daughters, Pat Sell of Ashland, Neb. and Mary Araujo of Orange City, Iowa; brothers, Robert and Ronald Rothermund; sisters, Dorthy Kenter and Carol Bunch; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.