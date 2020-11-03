Services will be held at a later date for Betty Wilson.
She died peacefully at her Oakland home surrounded by her family and beloved dog, Sampson on Oct. 29, 2020. Betty was 75.
Betty was born Sept. 14, 1945, in Denver, Colo., to Charles A. and Betty M. Gilbert. She graduated from Arvada High School and worked for nearly 25 years for the federal government—most of those years as a cartographer—before retiring and eventually moving to Oakland.
Betty was a lover of coffee, books and wolves; she was a rescuer of stray dogs and people. She loved gardening, spending time with her family, her adopted daughter, Stacey Nossem, friends, Kevin Giffey and the Giffey family, and her sweet dog. She touched many lives with her bright smile and infectious laugh, and her deepest wish was for everyone to love each other and have peace.
She is survived by her siblings, Al and Kay Gilbert, Debbie and Norm Briggs; her children, Rhonda Daniels, Doug Daniels, Rich Wilson and Diana Wilson; seven grandchildren: Ashley and her husband Andy, Kirah, Rachel, Jared, Nic and Joey; and her great-grandchild, Sawyer Leib.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center to support wolf conservation https://www.wolfeducation.org/
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.