Funeral services Beverly Warren were held Monday Nov. 4, 2019, at Country Bible Church near Blair. A graveside service followed in Tekamah Cemetery. Beverly was called to eternal life on Oct. 31, 2019, at her home in Blair. She was 83.
Beverly Jean (Wedgewood) Warren was born at her family home in rural Burt County on Oct. 31, 1936 to Roy and Mamie (Johnson) Wedgewood. Her family grew to include six siblings—four sisters and two brothers—who remained close throughout their lives. She attended rural grade school and eventually graduated from Tekamah High School in 1953.
Beverly married Paul D. Warren on July 12, 1954. They celebrated nearly 64 years of marriage prior to Paul’s passing. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Rhonda, Jeff and Joe.
Beverly’s work life started at Mutual of Omaha shortly after graduation from high school and included various jobs in and around Blair and Tekamah. She eventually spent over 20 years working in the offices of the County Treasurer and County Clerk for Washington County. She served at Register of Deeds for Washington County just prior to her retirement. Many of her lifelong friendships were formed during her years in county government.
Beverly loved a project. She and Paul restored and flipped many houses in the Blair area over their years together giving new life to old properties. She loved her time working in the yard and was avid in her study of her family’s genealogy.
She especially loved her church. Beverly and Paul were instrumental in the beginning days of what eventually became Country Bible Church and she especially loved her church family and friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Mamie (Johnson) Wedgewood; father- and mother-in-law George and Gertrude (Thomas) Warren; brothers Lyle and Harold (Wedge) Wedgewood; sisters Evelyn Miles, Doris Georgeson and Artie Hennig; brothers-in-law Tom and Lloyd Warren, Tony Lewis, John Dorn, Jerry Miles, Larry Hennig and Merwin Georgeson; sisters-in-law Joan Dorn and Mary Lou Wedgewood. Also noted in passing, cousin-in-law and special life’s friend, Bob Warren.
Beverly is survived by children Rhonda (Steve) Kelley, Jeff (Julene) and Joe (Roxane) Warren; grandchildren Emily Kelley, Jackie (Jake) Foster, Clay and Kane (Breanne) Warren; great-grandchildren Jacob and Kayelee Foster; sister Joyce Lewis; sister-in-law Joannie Wedgewood; brother-in-law Raymond (Ann) Warren; 37 nieces and nephews; and life’s support and very special friend, LaDona Warren.
Memorials are suggested to County Bible Church.
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.