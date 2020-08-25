Funeral services for Bill Cornish are 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Tekamah. All current health directives regarding COVID-19 will be followed. The wearing of masks is encouraged and social distancing by household will occur.
Burial with military honors in Tekamah Cemetery will follow the service.
The 78-year-old Tekamah man passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.