Funeral services for Bill Cornish Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Tekamah. Burial with military honors in Tekamah Cemetery followed the service. The 78-year-old Tekamah man passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.
William “Bill” Ewing Cornish was born to James and Gayle (Pearce) Cornish on June 2, 1942, in Omaha. Bill grew up and resided in the Tekamah area for most of his life. He attended school in Herman through the 8th grade, and graduated from Tekamah High School in 1960. Later that fall, Bill attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for one year as a student in their agriculture program.
Bill was well known for his strong work ethic and adventurous, fun nature. As a young man, his favorite job was working as a tugboat deckhand on the Missouri River until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in December 1963. He was stationed at Fort Dix, N.J. and Fort Meade, Md. He served until December 1965 with the 11th Armored Calvary, Honor Guard Detachment, Black Horse Regiment. Additionally, he was a proud and active member of the American Legion, Jackson Peck Post No. 274 in Herman for 49 years.
On March 15, 1965, he married Pamela Mullins of Herman in Elk Point, S.D., spending their first year of marriage in Maryland where Bill was stationed. Following his honorable discharge in 1965, the next two years were spent in Dakota City, Neb., where he worked in the yards at IBP. Their remaining 55 years of marriage were spent in the Tekamah area and on the family farm south of Tekamah where Bill and Pam raised six beautiful daughters and enjoyed many happy, loving years.
Bill farmed for 23 years. He then started his own business, Cornish Trucking, and drove a semi-truck for another 23 years. His work took him from coast to coast, as well as Canada. His happiest time driving was when he worked with Rick Jasa. Bill continued to drive as an owner/operator with Jasa Transit until his retirement at the age of 72.
Bill loved life and lived it to its fullest. He cherished his family and was a loyal friend, always offering a helping hand when needed. He was an avid reader and an enthusiastic outdoorsman. With his family and friends, he enjoyed boating, fishing, horseback riding, rodeos, snowmobiling, target shooting, camping, hunting and cookouts. He was very social and loved having coffee while visiting with good friends and telling stories. Bill was also a member of the Tekamah United Methodist Church for his entire life.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bill is survived by his wife Pam and six daughters; Laura Cornish (Scott Senecal) of Louisville, Colo., Nancy (Scott) Exstrom of Valley, Neb., Julie Cornish of Tekamah, Angela Iwan of Lincoln, Lisa Cornish of Tekamah, Allison (Mike) Jones of Tekamah; one sister: Kay (Bill) Phinney of Sandy Springs, Ga.; two brothers: Joe Cornish of Sacramento, Calif. and Tim (Debbie) Cornish of Tekamah; and eight grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.