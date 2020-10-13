Funeral services for Bob Muller were pending Friday morning with Pelan Funeral Services Lyons. Bob passed away peacefully Oct. 8, 2020, at Legacy Garden Rehabilitation and Living Center in Pender. He was 83.
Robert “Bob” Henry Muller was born Jan. 30, 1937, on a farm outside Center, Neb., to Henry and Frieda Muller.
He was united in marriage to Edith Gilliland in 1961. To this union were born four children. He was employed with Heinz Tree Service, Neligh Township as a maintainer operator, and the hay mill in later years. Bob will always be remembered for his love of attending auctions and collecting tractors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three grandchildren; one brother and one sister.
He is survived by his wife, Edith of Bancroft; children, Jaccie (David) Case of Lyons, Charles (Teresa) Muller and Carol (Delbert) Polenske all of Bancroft, Dana Muller of South Sioux City, Neb.; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Wagner of Creighton, Neb.; brother, Leo (Ruth) Muller of Janesville, Wisc.; sister, Donna Whitmarsh of Sebring, Fla.; many nieces and nephews.