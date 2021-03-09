Private family services were held March 3, 2021, for Bob Ray. Burial will be at a later date in Tekamah Cemetery. He passed away February 27, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Tekamah, at the age of 92.
Robert “Bob” Roy Ray, of Tekamah was born November 12, 1928, to Nemon and Clara Ray in Tekamah.
He attended country school through the eighth grade and graduated from Tekamah High School in 1947. Bob enlisted in the Navy in 1950 and served four years during the Korean War. Robert married Iris Jackson on March 8, 1953. Bob farmed in Burt County for 28 years. In 1984, he became golf course superintendent at the Oakland Golf Club, until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents Nemon and Clara of Tekamah; in-laws, R.C. and Lula Jackson of Tekamah; son, Curtis of Tekamah; sisters, Betty (Leroy) Ellend of Lyons, Mary (Earl) Webster of Craig; brothers, Ed (Phyllis) Ray of Omaha, George (Fay) Ray of Tekamah, Clyde Ray of El Paso, Texas.
Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Iris; sons, Gregory (Deanna) Ray of Pender,, Richard (Diane) Ray of Bennington; daughter-in-law, Kathy Ray of Tekamah; sister-in-law, Shirley Ray of El Paso; nine grandchildren, Connie (Matt) Felber of Pender, Gus (Nikki) Ray of Oakland, Kate (Mick) Connealy of Sioux City, Roger (Megan) Ray of Omaha, Janet Becic of Wichita, Kan., Diane (Nik) Beninato of Fremont, Holly (Kevin) Loftis of Craig, Ethan Ray of Minneapolis, Minn., Holden (Melissa) Ray of Newark, Del; 23 great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to donor’s choice.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.