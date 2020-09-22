Memorial services for Boyd “Putsy” Worley were Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Decatur. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery. The Decatur native passed away Sept. 13, 2020, at Elmwood Care Centre in Onawa, Iowa. He was 93.
Boyd Dell Worley was born Aug. 21, 1927, to Don and Dora Miller Worley on their farm near Macy, Neb.
At an early age, Boyd earned the nickname Putsy from his mother and most people knew him by that name. Boyd grew up on their farm, with his brothers Don and Gene, where they helped with chores and worked in the field with horses in those times.
Boyd attended Elm Grove School and graduated from Decatur High School in 1946. Boyd married his high school sweetheart Jana Hughes on Sept. 14, 1948. Boyd and Jana farmed north of Decatur where they raised three sons Bob, Jim and Jerry. Boyd worked hard on his farm putting in long hours in the field and raising livestock which consisted of cattle, hogs and sheep. Boyd was always willing to do whatever it took to provide for his family, baling hay for other farmers and raising various livestock to make ends meet. Boyd was especially skilled with a welder and acetylene torch, doing many of his own repairs.
Boyd and Jana participated in their sons’ lives attending many school, church and sporting events. Boyd taught his sons the values of honesty and hard work. He was an avid hunter and fisherman taking many family vacations to Minnesota. Boyd always had a sunshine disposition, was kind and patient and loved telling a story or two. Boyd was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Paul and Don; wife, Jana; son, Jerry.
He is survived by his brother, Gene; sons, Jim and Diane Worley of Sioux City, Robert Worley of Omaha; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was is in charge of the arrangements.