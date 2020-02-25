A memorial service for Brad Ferris was Feb. 19, 2020, at the First Congregational Church in Blair. The former Tekamah man passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children, at Good Shepard Lutheran Home in Blair on Feb. 13, 2020. He was 62.
Bradley Edward Ferris was born April 23, 1957, in Onawa, Iowa, to Edward and Darlene Ferris. He graduated from Blair High School in 1975
After high school he went on to do masonry work and later became a skilled carpenter, working in the Blair and Omaha area. He was a fine craftsman and enjoyed making tables, shelves and other unique pieces that are still enjoyed today by his family.
He was very involved with the church and an active member at Country Bible for many years. His love for fishing was evident throughout his life and he received a master angler award in 2015. He taught and instilled in his children the joy of fishing, camping and hunting.
Brad’s grandpa Ferris and his father Edward instilled in him a love for trapping and trading furs. He was a master gardener and enjoyed watching his children sell the vegetables.
He is survived by his mother Darlene Ferris; children Tonya and Enoch Heilig, Ahren Ferris and Jessi Day, Jiliane and Ryan Hansen, Alicia and Blake Thinnis; grandchildren Morgan and Matt Kontz, Allison Heilig, Karli and Kloie Ferris, Noah, Liliana and Madilyn Hansen, Ashton Thinnis, and Alexis, Brian, Cody, and Grace Day; great-granddaughter Sophia Kontz; siblings Linda and Jim Jensen, Jerry and Pam Ferris, Jolene Ferris, and Kent and Lori Ferris; several nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father Edward Ferris.
The Nebraska Cremation Society was in charge of the arrangements.