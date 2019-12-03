Brian Anderson

A memorial service for Dr. Brian L. Anderson, retired Fremont High School band director, is set for Saturday Dec. 7, 2019. It will be held at 2 p.m. in the auditorium at Fremont High with Father Mark McKercher officiating. Guests are asked to use the south parking lot for entry into the auditorium.
Interment with military honors will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 6, at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel, 1249 E. 23rd St. in Fremont, with the family receiving friends from 4-8 p.m.
The Tekamah native passed away peacefully Nov. 28, 2019, at his Fremont home. He was 58.
Brian Lee Anderson was born in Omaha to Ronald and Sheila Anderson March 1, 1961. The family moved to Tekamah in 1965 and he graduated from Tekamah-Herman High School in 1979. He married Julie Hellerich on Dec. 20, 1980. Their daughter, Nicole Marie, was born in 1981 and their son, Christopher Dean was born in 1982. He graduated from Hastings College in 1983 with a Bachelor of Music. Brian worked as a band director in Milford and Albion prior to becoming the Director of Bands and Orchestra at Fremont High School in 1988, where he taught for the next 28 years. He earned a Master of Music from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln in 1990 and his Ph.D. in 2003.
On July 22, 2011, he married Krista (Rosenthal) Kjeldgaard and added two stepchildren, Trevor and Marlee, to his family. He retired from FHS in 2016 and was inducted into the Nebraska Music Education Association Music Educators Hall of Fame on Nov. 22, 2019.
Brian enlisted into the Nebraska Army National Guard on Jan. 25, 1988, as a saxophone player. After graduating basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., Brian proudly served with the 43rd Army Band in Lincoln, Neb., eventually being promoted to the rank of sergeant. In 2004, he graduated Warrant Officer Candidate School in Ft. Rucker, Ala., after which he received his commission and was appointed Commander of the 43rd Army Band. In his 31 years of service, Brian directed performances all over the United States and in Germany. He received numerous individual and unit awards including the prestigious John Philip Sousa Foundation’s George S. Howard Citation of Musical Excellence. Brian received the Legion of Merit on June 29, 2019, the highest peacetime honor a soldier can receive. Brian attained the rank of Chief Warrant Officer Four in the Nebraska Army National Guard.
Brian was preceded in death by grandparents Dean and Norma Anderson and Bill and Bernice Lydick; uncles Lyle Anderson, Delwin Anderson and Jim Lydick.
He is survived by his wife Krista; daughter Nicole; son Christopher; his parents Ronald and Sheila Anderson; brothers Brett (Joanie) Anderson and Bruce (Shelly) Anderson; four nieces, two nephews and two great-nephews; stepson Trevor Kjeldgaard; stepdaughter Marlee Kjeldgaard; and his beloved dog, Shatzi.
Memorials may be directed to the Dr. Brian L. Anderson Memorial Scholarship (c/o Fremont Area Community Foundation indicate “Dr. A. Scholarship” in Special Notes section), the Omaha Symphony or the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln.
The family wishes to extend its sincere appreciation to family and friends for the continuous love and support. A special thank you to the oncology team of Dr. Kelsey Klute at the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Buffett Cancer Center and the caring staff of Amedysis Hospice.
Ludvigsen Mortuary, Fremont, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.