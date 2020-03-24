A celebration of the life of Carl paine is pending. The Herman man died March 7, 2020, at his home. He was 68.
Carl Andrew Paine was born to Charlotte J. (Bohs) and Hildreth H. Paine on Feb. 6, 1952. He attended school in Blair, graduating from Blair High in 1970.
Carl was married to Emily Benjamin and to this union they welcomed two beautiful daughters, Meredith and Sarah. He was later united in marriage to Cyndy J. Pfeiffer on June 2, 2016. They have made Herman their home where he loved to garden, read and tinker to his heart’s content since recently retiring from STS Trucking.
Carl is survived by his wife Cyndy; daughters, Meredith (Nick) Collins, Livermore, Iowa, Sarah Paine, Manson, Iowa; grandchildren, Henry, Cole and John Collins, Clayton and Earl Johnson; step-children, Bryce (Whitney) Ricker, Sami (Ryan) Walker, Carly Pfeiffer; step-grandchildren, Owen, Aydel, Micheal and Emmett; siblings, Mary Blobaum, Thomas (Carol) Paine and Jean (Steve) Beck, Mick (Marilynne) Rouse; brother in-law, Dan Gunchick; step-father, Rodger Bauer; father and mother in-law, Mike and Joan Shefl; niece, Anna (Andrew) Felts; nephew, Charles (Lindsey) Blobaum, extended family and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Susan Paine-Gunchick and nephew, Jake Gunchick.