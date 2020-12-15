Charles Hightree

Funeral services for Charles E. Hightree will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Pelan Funeral Services in Lyons. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. All current health directives regarding COVID-19 will be observed. Masks will be mandatory and social distance by household will occur. Burial with military honors will be in Lyons Cemetery. The 86-year-old, Lyons man passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Oakland Heights in Oakland.
Charles was born April 2, 1934, to Ralph and Gladys (Rouse) Hightree in Thurston County, Nebraska. He started school at Deman School until the 5th grade. The family moved to Lyons, where he continued his education at Lyons Public School until his graduation in 1951.
In 1955 he married Delores Berryman. To this union three children were born: Lynette, Eugene and James. They later divorced.
Charles entered into the Air Force March of 1956 and was trained in communications and served his country for 20 years before retiring. He then moved back to Lyons and became a dedicated fan at all the sporting events. He also helped his two brothers-in-law, Dwight Long and Ray Elliot and nephew, Martin Long, with the farming.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Eugene; sister, Dorothy Elliot; brother, Ralph Hightree, Jr.; sisters-in-law Beulah Hightree and Sharon Hightree; brothers-in-law: Dwight Long and Ray Elliot; and niece Pamela Hightree.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynette (Don) Carder; son, James (Diana) Hightree; sister, Iona Long of Lyons; brother F. Don (Lorraine) Hightree of Pilger, Neb.; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and several niece and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.
