A Husker-themed celebration of Charmain Satree’s life was held at the Uehling Auditorium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. The longtime educator passed away peacefully on Nov. 6, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. She was 67.
The oldest of four children, “Charm,” was born Feb. 2, 1953, in West Point to Ray and Jean (Lane) Satree, She was proud of her Norwegian heritage—making lefse with family, researching her ancestry and eventually making the trip of a lifetime to Norway to meet extended family.
At a very early age, Charm’s love for the farm and athletics showed. She helped with daily chores on the farm and was very active in her school. She participated in 4-H, softball, volleyball and basketball, and spent many late summers attending the Burt County Fair. After high school, Charm advanced her education at Wayne State College, receiving a bachelor’s degree in education.
Charm spent most of her career, 29 years, working for Lincoln Public Schools with many years at Lincoln’s NorthStar High School as a skills and technology teacher. Charm continued mentoring students even after her retirement and traveled the state encouraging young women to be successful in the industrial tech field.
Throughout her life Charm was a dedicated athlete, not only participating in sports but also coaching. From softball to golf, she stayed active even through cancer treatment. She was a passionate Huskers volleyball, softball, and football fan. Charm was also very involved in United Lutheran Church and spent time volunteering at the Pine Ridge Reservation.
Charm survived both breast cancer and lymphoma. She was diagnosed in May with progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, a rare and often fatal viral disease characterized by progressive damage or inflammation of the white matter of the brain at multiple locations. With support from her #CharmStrong team, she met the disease head on.
Charm is survived by her parents Ray and Jean Satree; siblings Doug (Jane) Satree, Shelly Satree, and Steve Satree; nieces Amy (Justin) Cook and Katy Satree; aunt Chloe and uncle John Johnson; cousins Deb Cornell, Roxanne Cornell (Jennifer Polzin), Dane (Judy) Cornell, Jay (Marlene) Johnson, Alan Stenvers, Tracy (Chris) Scow, Linda Stenvers (Chris Marisette), and Lisa (Ron) Preston; goddaughter Sidney Scow; great-nephews Jackson and Lane Cook; and many extended family members and cherished friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents Lorene and Virgil Lane, and Erling and Ingrid Satree; aunt Norma and uncle Clancy Cornell, aunt Marilyn and uncle Dennis Stenvers; and cousin Ron Cornell.
Ludvigsen Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.ludvigsenmortuary.com