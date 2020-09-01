A celebration of the life of Cherry Witham is pending with John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory. The former Tekaamh woman passed away Aug. 23, 2020. She was 76.
Cherry was born in Oxford, Neb., Feb. 16, 1944. Reared in Omaha, she was a graduate of South High School and Kearney State College. She received her masters degree from University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was an Omaha Public Schools educator for 31 years.
She is preceeded in death by her parents, Warren and Bernie; brother- in- law, Kenny; nieces, Tina, and Kari.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Lewis; stepdaughter Stacy (Doug) Bradley, grandchildren, Nick, Sam, and Kyle; sisters, Jo Kuhn and son, Shane (Amanda) Kuhn, Wendy (Jack) Holmbeck and daughter, Heather (Simon) Montgomery, son, Seth Holmbeck; sisters-in-law, Lisa Lewis and son, Travis (Emily)Lewis, Rocky Lewis and sons, Jay Lewis, Brian (Andrea) Lewis; aunt, Bonnie Johnson; beloved cousins; The Abbey Neighborhood Family; and countless friends and colleagues.
