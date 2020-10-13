Private family services for Chuck Plummer were held Oct. 10, 2020, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Omaha. Burial was in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. The former Tekamah man passed ever so peacefully to heaven on Oct. 5, 2020, his father’s 103rd birthday.
Charles Clay “Chuck” Plummer was born in Blair on Feb. 6, 1949, the firstborn of Cecil and June (Stork) Plummer. He attended Tekamah Public Schools until the family moved to Emerson in 1962.
He was salutatorian of the Emerson-Hubbard Class of 1967 and attended UNL, where he made many lifelong friends and earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s in environmental engineering. His first job was at Van Dorn, Hazard, Stallings and Schnake in Topeka, Kan..
He married Danna Rohde on June 13, 1970, in Emerson. Together, they raised four children, Stacie, Ryan, Lindsey and Brandon.
In 1974, Chuck was hired at HDR and they moved to Omaha. He retired in 2012, as a senior vice president, after a fulfilling 38 years in a variety of roles. He spent countless hours in airports and logged over one million miles on airplanes as he traveled across the country, to all 50 states, but tried very hard to plan his trips so that he could attend all of the kids’ activities, even if that meant getting up at 3 a.m. to catch a flight.
Especially rewarding, was time spent mentoring talented, younger staff through HDR’s Career Skills and Project Management Training programs. He valued the lasting and rewarding friendships created at HDR, nurtured by hard work, hard play and maybe some alcohol.
Chuck was a member, and served in leadership positions, in several professional organizations, including Water Environment Federation, Nebraska Water Environment Assoc., Nebraska Section American Public Works Assoc., Omaha Engineers Club, Water Design Build Coalition, Design Build Institute of America, American Water Works Assoc. and Nebraska Section AWWA.
He was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, serving on the church council, property committee, acolyte trainer, Habitat for Humanity congregational representative and the food pantry. He and Danna were involved with ecumenical marriage prep, an interchurch marriage support group and the Baptism of the Lord Service for many years.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Danna, daughters, Stacie (Bryon) Jokumsen, Lindsey (Troy) DeLancey, sons, Ryan Plummer and Brandon (Carrie) Plummer; grandchildren, Austin, Alyssa, Logan, Chase, Shea, Josie, Addison and Cameron; brother, Russ; sister, Diane Duden; mother-in-law, Mary Rohde; sisters- and brothers-in-law and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter; parents, Cecil and June Plummer; sister, Gwen Plummer; father-in-law Daniel Rohde and brothers-in-law, Bob Duden, John Rohde and Danny Rohde.
Chuck was an outgoing, kind, faith-filled, fun-loving, generous man, who loved his family, was a great friend, enjoyed traveling and all the planning that went into those trips. He was an inspiration to those who walked this last journey with him.
Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Habitat for Humanity.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.