Funeral services for Tekamah native Clara Ann Tennis were Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at First Covenant Church in Oakland, Calif.
A resident of Piedmont, Calif. for 58 years, she passed away peacefully in Albany, Calif., on Nov. 9, 2019, at the age of 100.
Ann was born Sept. 25, 1919, to Edith and Rognar Peterson in Burt County. She graduated salutatorian of Tekamah High School’s Class of 1937 and received a scholarship to Wayne State Teachers College for two years. She then went on to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Ann completed her master’s degree at Gallaudet University, Washington, D.C., in 1943, and taught for two years at the Maryland State School for the Deaf in Jacksonville. In 1947 she started teaching at the California School for the Deaf at Berkeley, Calif., and was there until she took early retirement in 1974.
In 1952 Ann married Cecil ‘Barry’ Barrington Tennis. He had been blinded in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII. They had one son, Jon Barrington Tennis.
Ann and Barry started a successful home-based income property business owning and renting apartment homes. Barry passed away in 2001.
With Barry’s limited vision Ann did all the driving as they traveled by car on their many trips including the Alcan Highway to Alaska and back; to Baja, Mexico; and many trips to various national parks. In 1950, they hiked to the top of California’s Mt. Whitney.
They attended many of Barry’s 99th Infantry Division Association reunions in cities all over the U.S. Ann, Jon, and his wife Terri along with the grandchildren continued to travel every summer to many reunions and visiting family and friends in Nebraska and Europe including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, Germany, France, Holland and England.
Ann and Barry purchased a home in Piedmont, Calif., in 1961 where she lived out her life. She remained very active in many organizations and enjoyed playing bridge and Swedish crazy eights with her friends and she belonged to the Oakland First Covenant Church. On Sept. 28, 2019, Ann’s family held a big 100th birthday party in her honor.
Ann is survived by her son, Jon, and his wife Terri as well as three grandchildren, their spouses, and two great-grandsons; two sisters, Elvera Walker of Blair, Neb., and Doris Amis of Grants Pass, Ore., and many nieces, nephews and family members.
Preceding her in death were her husband, parents and siblings Irene Feuerbacher and Albert ‘Pete’ Peterson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ann’s name to a school or charity of your choice.
Sunset View Mortuary, El Cerrito, Calif., was in charge of the arrangements.