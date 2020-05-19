A celebration of the life of Clara Frahm will be held at a later date. The Oakland woman passed away peacefully May 7, 2020. She was 77 years old.
Clara Evelyn Frahm was born in West Point, Neb., to Herman and Elisabeth (Holscher) Huntemann on Aug. 24, 1942. Her parents had immigrated to the United States from Germany, then had six daughters and a son, raising them on a farm outside of West Point.
Clara graduated from West Point High School and worked in West Point after high school as a telephone operator. Soon after, she met and married the love of her life, Charles Frahm. They were married May 21, 1961, at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point.
Charles and Clara began their life together in West Point, then moved to Rosalie, where they had their first child, Debra. Later, they would move to Oakland, to the farm where they then brought Bryan and Jay into the family. They lived on the farm outside Oakland for 50 years. The farm is still proudly a part of the family.
Clara was passionate about her life on the farm, tending to a large garden every summer and canning or putting up all that came from the garden. That meant home cooked meals lovingly prepared every day. She took that love of cooking into the Oakland Heights Nursing Home, where she was the cook for many years. From there, she was the dietitian at the Oakland Public School. To this day, she had adults who were students back then still raving to her about her amazing cinnamon rolls!
She also always enjoyed spending time with her sisters and brother, gathered at family events. Birthdays, graduations, and holidays were always spent together with all the aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There were many Sunday after church drives, which were deemed, “Dad’s Big Idea Day!” There was a drive to California, to Disney and to see relatives. Then, the big trip out west to the “Adopt a Burro” drive!
Clara had a deep, personal spiritual belief and raised her family at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lyons. Later, Charles and Clara attended First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland.
Charles and Clara enjoyed vacationing and then living in Arizona, giving them time with their children and grandchildren there.
Charles and she grew even closer, as she was his caregiver for many years before he succumbed to Alzheimer’s four years ago. Her devotion was unwavering. Clara loved her family and the life she and Charles had made for themselves on the farm.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; brother, Henry Huntemann; grandson, Garrett Frahm; sister, Elsbeth Jahde.
Charles’ and Clara’s legacy include Debra (Glen) Galloway of Wayne, Ill. Bryan Frahm of Oakland; Jay (Michelle) Frahm of Parks, Ariz., and their sons, Wesley Watson of Camp Verde, Ariz, Carson Frahm of Flagstaff, Ariz and Jace Frahm of Davenport, Iowa.
Memorials are suggested to the Oakland Public Library, in Clara’s name, to honor her passion for reading.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.