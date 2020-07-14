Funeral services for Claudine Anderson were July 10, 2020, at Memorial United Methodist Church in Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. The 90-year-old, Lyons woman passed away July 7, 2020, at Pender Community Hospital in Pender, Neb.
Claudine was born Paula Claudine Ferris on July 31, 1929, in Osborne, Kan., to Paul and Mae (Towne) Ferris. She was the middle child of seven children.
She went to high school in Kearney, Neb., graduating in 1947. Claudine was married to Wayne Anderson on Jan. 12, 1951. She was a farm wife for 35 years and after Wayne’s death in 1985, she worked at Region 4 for over 10 years.
Over the years she enjoyed bowling, reading, family get-togethers, attending the Lyons Senior Center and attending church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Anderson and her siblings Margie, Keith, Donna, Gloria, Harry and Barbara.
Claudine is survived by her children, Debra and husband Scott Vercellono of Lincoln, Paula and her husband Dick Cole of Bancroft, Ron and wife Nancy Anderson of Lyons and Wade Anderson of Crystal Lake, Ill.; 22 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.