Private family services were planned following the death of Colten Ruzicka. He passed away on Feb. 20, 2020, in a tragic car accident at the age of 31.
Colten James Ruzicka was born on Nov. 7, 1988, in Wayne Neb. He grew up In Lyons, Neb, attending elementary school there until the fourth grade. He loved playing baseball during the summer. In fifth grade, his family moved, and he attended school in Oakland, Neb,, where he played saxophone in the band. He graduated high school in 2007 and attended one semester at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
After college, Colten lived in various places, and worked many jobs such as utility lineman, construction, and building fire trucks. Colten loved to spend his free time with his dog, River, listening to music, and fishing in Lyons at the city park. He had an infectious smile and is said to have given some of the best hugs.
Colten is survived by his parents: Alan Ruzicka of Lyons, Debbie and Bill Witt of Craig; a brother: Anthony Ruzicka of Scribner; a grandfather: Dale Vavra of Lyons; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorials are suggested to Brink Memorial Park in Lyons.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.