Private services for Connie Walter are planned. She passed away Dec. 1, 2020, at Elmwood Care Center in Onawa, Iowa, at the age of 86.
Constance “Connie” Leon Walter was born Constance Leon Couillard November 19, 1934 in Midlothian, Ill. She attended school in the Midlothian area, graduating from Thornton High School in 1952. She worked steadily in the area.
In 1955, she met Alma Abindi Walter, the love of her life, on a train traveling to a Disneyland vacation. Connie and Alma were married March 24, 1956 in Midlothian. They started their life together in Manheim, Germany, then moved to Omaha in 1958. To this union were born three children: Levhon, Mark, and Martha. Betty and Donna joined the family as foster children.
Connie was baptized into The Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1962. She was always active in her church life; teaching Sunday School, Bible School, singing in the choir and helping in any way she could when asked.
She loved being a mother, wife, and friend to all she met.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Luella and Gloria; husband, Alma A. Walter.
Survivors include her children, Levhon Phillips, Mark Walter, Martha (Steve) Market, Betty and Donna; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.
AgUpdate Daily Headlines
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox.