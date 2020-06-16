A celebration of the life of Cooper Jarzynka was held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah. Rev. Owen Derrick officiated, Clay Sheets gave the eulogy. Diane Sheets read scripture and Molly Braniff was the soloist.
Casket bearers were Spencer Breckenridge, Rusty Braniff, Kirk Chelewski, Brian Hancock, Brian Kuszak, Al Gallaway, Mike Jones and Chad Atchison. Honorary bearers included: Alex Braniff, Tate Pruess, Jessen Booth, Spencer Pagels, Levi Blackford, Cole Booth, Blayne Williams, Cale Belfrage, Brody Rogers, Dylan Petersen and Tristan Tobin.
Burial followed in Tekamah Cemetery.
Cooper Knight Jarzynka, 13 years old, of Tekamah, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Oakland Mercy Hospital in Oakland following an ATV accident north of Craig.
Cooper was born Oct. 23, 2006, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was the first of two children born to Jason and Connie (Sheets) Jarzynka. He had just finished his seventh grade year in junior high at Tekamah Herman High School.
Academics were important to him as he always maintained straight As and had the privilege of being on the honor roll. Cooper was a student who built strong and lasting friendships with his teachers and classmates.
In his early years, Cooper was a Cub Scout and participated in the LOGOS program at First Presbyterian. He was confirmed on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, and became a member of the First Presbyterian. He also belonged to the Tekamah-Herman Youth Wrestling Club.
He enjoyed doing what most 13 year olds do, watching movies and sports, playing games with family, eating snacks, playing cards and just being with his friends. He had a particular love for the outdoors. Whether it was spending time with his dad in a tree stand or working on a project in the shop, he valued everything his dad had taught him. He always looked forward to the hunting seasons for deer and turkeys and enjoyed fishing with his grandpas and friends. Cooper looked forward to every summer so he could spend time enjoying and working on the farms at both of his grandparents in the Loup City, Neb., area and with his grandparents in Tekamah.
Cooper loved to ride his dirt bike, spend time with his dog and help with the outside chores. Inside, Cooper was starting to love and learn the art of cooking alongside his mother, as he would make his famous chicken enchiladas.
He loved being a “Tiger” in school as he worked his way up to becoming the quarterback of his junior high football team and enjoyed the camaraderie of his teammates during wrestling season. Cooper also enjoyed junior high basketball and playing summer baseball with his classmates. He was a talented athlete and an avid sports fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears.
He constantly looked for the good in others as he tried impact the lives of those around him positively in his own unique way. He was well known in his school and community and did all he could to make sure those closest to him were happy at all times. He could be a prankster, but it was always in good fun.
Most importantly, Cooper loved so many, and was loved by so many more. His deep love for his mom and dad was present every day as he always shared his hugs and the quiet whisper of “I love you,” in typical teenage fashion. He was a faithful protector of his little sister, Lucy, who he adored, and helped to share his love of sports with her, as they were constantly throwing a football, pitching a baseball or playing basketball on the driveway together. He was so proud of Lucy and enjoyed being the big brother.
Cooper brought so much love and joy into lives of his family and to those around him. He will always be remembered for his thoughtfulness, helpfulness and the gift of kindness he always showed towards others. He was always a gentleman and willing to help do anything asked of him. He will also be remembered for his love of PINK.
As a final expression of his selfless and generous heart, Cooper and his family made the ultimate gift of organ donation.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Paul and Arlene Janulewicz, Bob and Barb Roberts all from Loup City; Dick Sheets and Carroll Olson of Tekamah.
Cooper is survived by his beloved parents, Jason and Connie, his sister, Lucy Anne; his grandparents, Greg and Diane Sheets of Tekamah, Jerry and Carol Jarzynka of Loup City, Al and Roberta Kowalski of Ashton, Neb.; great-grandmothers Marge Sheets of Tekamah and Mac Connealy of Amarillo, Texas; his special dog, Tucker; cats Stormy and Thunder; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.