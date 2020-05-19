A private family graveside service was scheduled in Herman Cemetery for Dale Brodersen. The Herman man passed away May 9, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Tekamah at the age of 76
Dale Robert Brodersen was born October 5, 1943, in Oakland, Neb., to Riley and Norma (Schulz) Brodersen.
Dale and his siblings grew up on the family farm outside of Herman and he graduated from Herman High School in 1961.After graduation, Dale was a dragline operator for Burt-Washington Drainage District. He also worked as a tugboat deckhand on the Missouri River.
Dale was in the United States Army and served a tour in Vietnam as a forward observer for an artillery company.
After his time in the service, the preponderance of his vocational career was as a crane operator. He used his skills as an operator to set steel for the Woodmen Tower building in Omaha, and the Brownville, Neb. nuclear station.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Brad Stafford; niece, Amy O’Loughlin; nephew, Carl Riley Brodersen.
He is survived by his siblings, Larry (Martha) Brodersen of Wayne, Neb., Linda Brodersen-Stafford of Omaha, Roger (Mary) Brodersen of Herman; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.