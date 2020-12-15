Private family services are planned for Marvin Dale Bubak, age 89, of Tekamah. He passed Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Burial will be in Cozad Cemetery, Cozad, Neb.
Dale was born June 10, 1931, in Ansley, Neb., to Jerry and Dorothy (Oschner) Bubak. The family made their home in Ansley, Twin Falls, Idaho, and Cozad, Neb., where Dale graduated with the class of 1949. While in high school, Dale was a standout athlete in all sports and earned numerous accolades including all-state distinction and being a part of the number-one ranked football team of 1948.
Dale married Bonnie Lou (Weatherly) in Callaway, Neb, on Nov. 5, 1950. They resided in Cozad until Dale enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served in the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1953.
The young couple then moved to Kearney where Dale enrolled at Nebraska State Teachers College majoring in mathematics education. While at NSTC, Dale played halfback for the Loper football team, including the 1956 squad that was the first undefeated and untied football team in school history to win nine games.
Dale began his teaching and coaching career at Hayes Center High School in 1957 where he taught high school mathematics and coached football. In 1963, he moved his family to St. Paul, Neb., where he held the same positions. The family moved back to Hayes Center in 1965 where Dale once again taught math and coached football and track. While at Hayes Center, Dale compiled an overall record of 72-36-4 on the gridiron. His undefeated 1961-62 team was ranked number-one in the state for eight-man football.
But Bubak was perhaps better known in track and field where he coached 14 state champions, including nine individuals and five relay teams, as his Hayes Center Cardinals won five consecutive state championships from 1968-1972.
The last teams coach Bubak worked with were the Tekamah-Herman Tigers where he helped coach the Class C1 state championship football team in 1976 and the 1977 Class C state champion 4x220-yard relay team. Dale later served as the school’s athletic director from 1981-1985 before his retirement in 1991.
Dale was very involved with the Nebraska Coaches Association serving as president in 1973-74. He was awarded the Omaha World Herald Coach of the Year in 1970, NCA’s Binnie & Dutch for Meritorious Service in Track and Field in 1998, was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2005, and was recognized for 40 years of service to the Nebraska state high school track meet where he officiated the triple jump.
His hobbies included all sports but he loved cheering for the Huskers and the New York Yankees.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Karen Kay Bubak, parents Jerry and Dorothy Bubak, in-laws Ross and Verna (Woodward) Weatherly, brother Jerry and sister-in-law Vivian (Anderson) Bubak, and sister-in-law Louella (Weatherly) Pitts and brothers-in-law Norman, Martin, Anthony Pitts and Sidney Price.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Bonnie, daughters Pam (Mike) Day of Bellevue, Sharon (Tom) Hansen of Tekamah; son Ron (Theresa) of Cozad; eight; six great-grandchildren; brother Robert (Linda) Bubak of Cozad, brothers-in-law Dick (Dee) Weatherly of McPherson, Kan., Jerry (Eileen) Weatherly of Tucson, Ariz., Gary Weatherly of Lynchburg, Va.; and sisters-in-law Rosey Price, Betty Martin, Shirley (Roger) Brestel all of Tucson; and many nieces, nephews, former students and athletes.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.
