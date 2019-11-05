A celebration of the life of Dan Crynes was held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Elkhorn Eagles Club in Elkhorn, Neb. Burial will be at a later date in Omaha National Cemetery. The Tekamah man passed away Oct. 26, 2019, surrounded by his family, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was 70.
Daniel Paul Crynes was born Feb. 17, 1949, to Wilbur and Dorothy Crynes in Michigan City, Ind. He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS King and did three tours in Vietnam. He was proud to have served his country.
After leaving the Navy he went to work for Bethelem Steel, which was the beginning of his career: an over-the-road trucker as an owner-operator. He moved to Omaha in 1979 and worked for various local trucking companies, such as Hunt Transportation, Werner and Hill Brothers to name a few. He drove truck for over 46 years and travelled more than four million miles. Dan always joked that he had driven more miles in reverse backing up loads than most people have driven forward in their lifetime. He was presented with numerous safety awards and took his profession very seriously. He took great pride in all the trucks he owned and went to great lengths to keep them looking sharp. Every trip was different and he loved the challenge of hauling all kinds of oversized loads.
He met the love of his life, Connie, on a blind date in March 1994. After four months of dating they were married in Elkhorn. This past July they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. In the early years of their marriage they enjoyed being on the truck together and traveling the country. When they were home they enjoyed landscaping in their yard and tending to their plants. His other interests were his love/hate relationship with the Huskers, loved them when they were winning and hated them when they were losing. He loved being around his grandchildren to watch them grow up and attending their sporting and dancing events. Dan and Connie both recently retired and relocated from Elkhorn to Tekamah.
He is survived by his loving wife, Connie; step-children, Jason (Jessi) Hoover and Brooke (Rob) Nigh; grandchildren; Bailey, Lauren and Jed Hoover, Kennady Thompson, Luke, Trot and Finley Nigh; his three sons; Michael, Jason and Nicholas Crynes and grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Charlotte Strickland, Kathy Abram, Bonnie Rogers, Debbie Saunders, Penny Perez; brothers, Ronnie and Alan Crynes; numerous nieces and nephews He is preceeded into death by his parents, Wilbur and Dorothy, brother Jerry, brothers-in-law Doug Strickland, Johnny Abram, A.C. Rogers, Bob Saunders, and Chico Perez.
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Forest lawn Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.