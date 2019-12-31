Funeral services for Danna Pickell were Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Tekamah. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery. She entered eternal life Dec. 22, 2019, at her home in Tekamah following a short battle with cancer. She was 63.
Danna Lea Pickell was born April 17, 1956, in Fairfax, Mo., to Charles and Beverly Corbin. She married Bill Pickell June 2, 1974, at First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah. Danna was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending life with her husband, family and Husker football.
She obtained her nursing degree and practiced for a few years before spending the rest of her life dedicated to her family. She never turned anyone away from her door. You could always expect to be treated like family.
Danna was preceded in death by her father, Charles; daughter, Patricia; parents-in-law, Melvin and Jean Pickell.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; mother, Beverly; daughters, Peggy (Jesse) Dorau of Fort Calhoun, Neb., Brooke (Guy) Pensyl of Tekamah; sisters, Sherry Wentz of Fulton, Mo., Debra Buck of Tekamah, Jane Paul of Tekamah, Christy Greene of Belton, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.