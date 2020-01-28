Memorial services for Delmar Anderson were Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in the Craig gymnasium. Burial will be at a later date in Craig Cemetery. The 91-year-old former Craig man passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Oakland Heights in Oakland, Neb.
Delmar Duane Anderson was born July 20, 1928, in Mead, Neb., to Elmer and Mary (Endres) Anderson. He attended rural school near Mead until his family was forced to move when the government bought ground to build the Mead Bomber Plant. They moved to a farm near Uehling, where he attended school through part of his junior year before they moved to the farm near Craig. He graduated from Craig High School in 1945.
Delmar married Iona “Sue” Gibbs on June 13, 1951, at First Presbyterian Church in Craig. They had four children: Denise, Delwin, Darryl and Vickie.
Delmar was a lifelong farmer. He served on the school board, was a county supervisor and served on the church board. He was part owner of the Craig Telephone Company and was a lineman for several years. Delmar also loved going to farm sales and auctions.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dale W. Anderson; son-in-law, Larry Green; great-granddaughter, Kaydence Brownell and granddaughter, Hailey Green.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; children, Denise (John) Marr of Papillion, Neb., Delwin (Ann) Anderson of Oakland, Darryl (Joy) Anderson of Columbus, Neb., Vickie Green and special friend CJ Rudnick of Norfolk, Neb.; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.