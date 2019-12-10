DeLoise Pearson

Mass of Christian Burial for DeLoise E. Pearson was celebrated Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons, Neb. Pearson, 87, of Oakland, Neb., passed away Nov. 29, 2019, at Oakland Heights Nursing Home in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.
DeLoise was born to Lawrence and Hazel (Castor) Gatzemeyer on Nov. 9, 1932, on the family farm near Bancroft, Neb. She graduated from Bancroft High School in 1950, received a teaching certificate from Dana College in Blair, Neb., and taught country school before her marriage.
She married Delwyn Pearson on Feb. 11, 1961, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lyons. To this union were born three children.
DeLoise and Delwyn lived most of their married life on the farm. DeLoise was blessed to be a stay at home mother and spent many years as a dedicated farm wife, loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bancroft prior to becoming a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a funeral chairman for many years and belonged to the St. Joseph Alter Society as well as the Bell Creek Extension Club, the Neighborhood Birthday Club, several card clubs, the Golden Oaks Senior Center and VFW Auxiliary. She was a 4-H Club leader for the Smiley Belles and taught CCD for several years. She enjoyed bowling, playing bridge and cooking for her family and friends.
DeLoise is preceded in death by her parents; infant sister and brother; brothers Loren, Patrick, James and Dennis; sisters-in-law Fran Gatzemeyer and Kathy Pearson; brother–in-law Kent Bunderson.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Delwyn of Oakland; daughter Doreen (Jerry) Fullington of Fremont; sons Dan Pearson and Chuck (Verniline) Pearson all of Oakland; four granddaughters and four great-grandchildren; sister Myra Bunderson of Oakland; brother Gary Gatzmeyer of Bancroft; sisters-in-laws Janiece Gatzemeyer of Omaha; Erma Gatzmeyer and Nancy Gatzmeyer all of Bancroft; brothers-in-law Kenneth (Billye) Pearson and Stan Pearson all of Oakland. Many nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorials are suggested to Oakland Golden Oaks Senior Center or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements