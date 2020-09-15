Delores Larson

A memorial service Delores “Dee” Larson, was held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Decatur. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery. The 86-year-old Decatur woman passed away at her home on Sept. 9, 2020.
Delores Joan Will, daughter of John and Sadie (Mattson) Will was born the youngest of nine children on July 22, 1934. The family lived in Omaha where “Dedee” attended school and graduated from South High. Following graduation, Dee worked at Central States Insurance in Omaha, until she was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Larson on April 29, 1960. Dick and Dee made their home in Decatur. They were blessed with the birth of two daughters, Rene and Julie.
Dee was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She spent many years making homemade meals for students at the Decatur Public School and preparing wonderful meals for gatherings of family and friends. While her children and grandchildren were the center of her life, she also enjoyed spending time visiting with people from all walks of life, attending church, traveling and riding through the countryside enjoying all of God’s creations.
Dee is survived by her two daughters, Rene Larson and Julie (Mike) Downing; three grandchildren, Jonathan (Annie) Larson, Shelby Downing and Jordan Downing; five great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Volenec; brother-in-law, Don Larson; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; parents; father-in-law, H.C. Larson; brothers, Don Will and Harold Will; sisters, Dorothy Finnegan, Ethel Jones, Mabel Masloski, Ruth Will and Verna Kilgarin; sister-in-law, Harriet Larson.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.