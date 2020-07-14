Private services for Dewayne Pruess were Friday, July 10, 2020, at Lord of Life Lutherna Church in Elkhorn, Neb. Interment followed at Prairie View Cemetery, Washington, Neb. The former Craig man died at his home in Bennington on July 7, 2020, at the age of 68.
Dwayne H. Pruess was born November 28, 1951, in Omaha to Roy and Ruth (Hansen) Pruess. He grew up on the family farm near Bennington, attended school in Bennington and graduated from Bennington High School in 1970. From a young age, Dwayne developed a life-long love of two things, farming and baseball.
Dwayne married the love of his life, Vicky Braesch on June 10, 1972, at Zion Lutheran Church outside of Bennington, and to this union three children were born; Doug, Brad and Emily. Dwayne and Vicky raised the kids and farmed around Bennington for 30 years before moving to Craig in 2002, where he farmed until fall of 2016. Due to his health, they moved back to the Bennington area.
Dwayne had a deep love of farming. He had to be the first to have crops planted and the first to be out in his combine. And he always took great pride in his John Deere tractors, making sure they were washed, waxed, and ready to go.
When he wasn’t farming, Dwayne was on the go. Whether he was on his Harley for a casual ride with his friend, Merle (who always called Dwayne, Amos), or a trip to Sturgis, or any number of special trips to Mexico, Costa Rica, or Belize, He and Vicky even went boating with the kids to the same resort with the same other families for 17 years.
He was especially happy when he took a “bucket list” trip with the family to New York City to games at the old Yankee Stadium in 2008, its final year in use. Locally, Dwayne would take a trip to the casino for poker on occasion. He spent a lot of time watching old westerns on TV, and really appreciated a good ribeye steak. He stayed active playing softball into his 40’s, and missed his phantom blue 1970 Chevelle. He had a preference for Mack trucks, but painted his Peterbilt phantom blue in honor of his old Chevelle.
Dwayne was a man of strong faith, was deeply devoted to his family and loved his friends. He cherished family gatherings and holidays together, where he could lead a game of “31.” He loved watching the grandkids at all of their activities and his devotion to Vicky was truly special.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Ruth Pruess; brother, Lynn Pruess; sister, Marilee Fernandez; and grandson Max Laible.
Dewayne is survived by his wife Vicky of Bennington; sons and daughters-in-law Doug and Karin of Craig and Brad and Mandyn Tekamah; daughter and son-in-law Emily and Luke Laible of Bennington; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandsons; mother-in-law Helen Braesch of Bennington; and numerous other relatives and friends; and a special thanks to Amedisys hospice and Home Instead.
Memorials are suggested to Lord of Life Lutheran Church.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes was in charge of the arrangements.