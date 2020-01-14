Diane Hanneman

Funeral services for Dianne Hanneman were held Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Tekamah. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery. She passed away Jan. 6, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Tekamah at the age of 71.
Diane K. Hanneman was born April 17, 1948, in Blair, Neb., to Shirley (Peterson) and Ralph “Pete” Hanneman, Jr.
Diane was a wonderful woman who had many friends and knew everyone. She loved to play bingo and card games.
In her younger days, Diane worked in the café and drove bus for DeKalb before going on to work at Burt County Sheriff Office as a dispatcher. She worked there for 28 years before retiring due to health problems.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dallas; two infant siblings.
She is survived by her brothers, Dave (Carol), Daniel; many nieces and nephews; a host of close friends.
Memorials are suggested to Tekamah Fire and Rescue.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.