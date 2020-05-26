Word has been received of the death of former Tekamah man Dick Elston. An area game warden for nearly 30 years, Elston passed away on May 19, 2020 at his home in Omaha. In accordance with his wishes, no services are planned.
Dick was born Nov. 2, 1929, to Marvin and Catharine Elston. He was raised in Columbus, Neb., and finished his high school education during a stint in the U.S. Army between 1948 and 1950. After returning to Columbus, he and Elaine Fittje were married on Aug. 3, 1950. Dick worked as a delivery man for a bread company and a milk company before finding his life’s true calling.
Pushed by his love for the outdoors, Dick applied for a job with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and was hired within a week. He moved his young family to Tekamah where he served as a game warden with the State of Nebraska from 1960-1993. He and Elaine retired to Blair and eventually moved to Omaha to be closer to great-grandchildren.
Dick’s greatest joy was spending time with family, friends and neighbors and they will serve as his legacy by spreading his love of animals, hunting and fishing, sharing stories, nature and photography.
He is survived by wife Elaine, daughters and son-in-laws Karen and Rob Johnsen of Omaha and Lea and Mike Connealy of Wayzata, Minn; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, sister Marlene Brentzel, brother Marvin Elston, special nephews Terry and Ryan Brentzel and more friends and family then you could ever count.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials are suggested to Hearts United for Animals, a no-kill shelter/sanctuary in Auburn, Neb. More information is available at its Web site: hua.org. Dick loved all dogs (even ankle-biters) and really appreciated the work of this organization.