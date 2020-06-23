Dick Harold

A celebration of the life of Dick “Dozer” Harold was held Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. A private family burial will take place in Tekamah Cemetery at a later date. He passed away June 13, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha at the age of 91.
Richard Dean Harold was born Nov. 4, 1928, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Freda Harold. He was raised in Glenwood, Iowa, by his grandparents, Ora and Carrie (Hodges) Harold and married Georgia A. Reafleng July 10, 1945, in Glenwood.
He farmed until 1957. He then ran a bulldozer—clearing timber, building terraces and dikes and leveling land, and picking up the nickname “Dozer Dick.” The last several years, he ran a maintainer for Arizona Township in Burt County.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia in 2014, sons, Marvin in 2007 and Gary in 2020, grandparents, mother and stepfather.
He is survived by daughters, Ann (Richard) Woodcock of Fremont, Neb., Merna (Steve) Bowman of Gretna, Neb., Val (Jim) Kjeldgaard of Fremont; sons, Roger (Jackie) Harold of Hartington, Neb., Ronnie Harold of Craig; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Varnell; brother, Lee Schooler both of Moses Lake, Wash.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.