Memorial services for Dick Miller were held Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial will be at a later date. He passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Oakland Heights in Oakland. He was 84.
Richard “Dick” Norman Miller was born to Norman and Fern (Johnson) Miller on Nov. 4, 1935, in Palmer, Neb. He graduated from Palmer High School and with a Bachelor’s Degree from Wayne State College. Dick served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958.
On Dec. 21, 1963, Dick married Patricia Wallerstedt at First Lutheran Church in Oakland. They made their home in Omaha, Wayne and Palmer before settling back in Patty’s hometown of Oakland in 1976. Dick and Patty were blessed with four children.
One of Dick’s most valued community activities was serving on the Oakland-Craig school board. He was also an avid fan of high school and college athletics. He spent many years coaching and officiating different sports. As his children grew, his interests became centered around their various endeavors. He loved to watch and support them in whatever they were involved in, from baseball games to musicals and plays. He remained a supporter of Oakland-Craig athletics after the graduation of his children. This support and love also carried on to following his grandchildren in all of their activities.
Dick was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Palmer. Since moving to Oakland, he was an active member of First Lutheran Church, serving in many leadership capacities throughout the years.
At the age of 52, Dick found his dream job working for the United States Department of Agriculture as a warehouse examiner. This job allowed Dick to do his favorite things: drive to small towns and visit with people. He loved to share about the many grain facilities he inspected and could recall every road and highway across Nebraska and Iowa. His job also took him to several other states and allowed him to explore many rural areas around the country.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister MaryLou Meyer; cousin Bill Retzlaff; brothers-in-law Marlon Meyer, Jack Bydalek, Burnell Swanson, and Jeff Richards, sister-in-law Barbara Wallerstedt Swanson, and granddaughter Autumn Grace Buckingham.
Survivors include his wife, Patty, of 56 years and four children: Steve (Jana) Miller of Lincoln, Suzanne (Bryan) Kliewer or Plattsmouth, Neb., Jennifer (Jason) Buckingham of Pacific Junction, Iowa, and Eric (Tara) Miller of Pender. Dick was especially proud of his eight grandchildren. Other survivors include his sister Barbara Bydalek of Lincoln; in-laws Jean Richards of Lincoln, Don and Jan Wallerstedt of Eden Prairie, Minn. Dallas and Merrily Pennington of Sacramento, Calif, Tom Wallerstedt of Oakland and Katie Wallerstedt of Omaha and Marilyn Retzlaff of Doniphan, Neb.; as well as a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was is in charge of the arrangements.