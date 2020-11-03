Funeral services for Don Connealy were held Monday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Burial followed in Tekamah Cemetery. A Tekamah native, he passed away on Oct. 22, 2020, at the age of 58.
Don was born July 1, 1962, to Neil and Joan (Aronson) Connealy in Blair. He was a 1980 graduate of Tekamah-Herman High School.
Family members remembered Don as a loving, patient, loyal man, quick with a witty one-liner, a long hug, or a longer laugh.
He was preceded in death by his father, Neil Connealy.
Donald is survived by his wife, Tracy Connealy; mother, Joan Connealy; children, Kait (Adam) Shell and Nate (Rachel) Connealy; siblings, Dennis (Janis) Connealy, Ted (Sue) Connealy, Mike (Lea) Connealy, Paul (Lynette) Connealy, Pat (Shari) Connealy, Jean (Tom) Shramek, Kass (Rodney) Bromm; granddaughter, Zoey Grace Shell; in-laws, Rick and Wanda Gibson; sister-in-law, Cheryl Neff; brother-in-law, Kim (Teresa) Gibson; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to Cure SMA or the University of Iowa Center for Advancement c/o UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital Fund.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.