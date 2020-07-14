A memorial service for Don Mitchell will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Craig Park in Craig, Neb. Burial will follow in Craig Cemetery. He passed away June 8, 2020, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was 57.
Donald D. Mitchell was born to Calvin and Mary Lou (Dinkins) Mitchell March 16, 1963, in Blair.
As a child, Don attended Tekamah-Herman Schools then transferred to Oakland-Craig where he graduated in 1981.
Don was witty, with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, and fishing. He loved being surrounded by his family and friends while listening to music or playing the guitar and looked forward to hunting morel mushrooms every year with his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Mitchell in 1984; mother, Mary Lou (Dinkins Mitchell) Johnson in 2019; infant brother, David Mitchell; brothers, Jim Mitchell in 1989 and Joseph Mitchell in 2016.
Survivors include his siblings, Art (Mary) Mitchell of Tekamah, Kathy (Scott) McGowen of Tucson, Ariz., Linda (Ron) Harold of Craig and Carol Mitchell of Tekamah; many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.