Funeral services for Donald Schlichting were held Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Lyons. Burial was in St. John’s Cemetery. He passed away April 2, 2021, at his home in Lyons at the age of 89.
Donald Guido Schlichting was born to Guido and Edna (Nelson) Schlichting Dec. 16, 1931, in Oakland. He was baptized as an infant and confirmed on April 2, 1944, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Lyons, where he was a lifelong member.
He attended school at rural District 52—the Ole Larson School west of Bertha—and Oakland High School. He attained his ham radio operator’s license while in high school and enjoyed communicating across the world. Don served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 in the 67th Engineering Corps as a cartographer, spending his last year in Stuttgart, Germany.
He married Carol Jean Palme on Nov. 27, 1959, in Omaha. To this union, three children were born: Susan Schlichting, Ellis, Kan.; Steve (Ann) Schlichting, Lyons; and Jean (Loren) Swanson, Gretna.
Donald farmed his entire adult life. He operated a Grade A dairy business and raised stock cows and hogs.
When his children were in school, he served on the District 52 school board. Don started the Spark and Flash 4-H club to teach young boys about electricity. He led this club for 17 years.
Don had a passion for learning that never ended. His studies focused on implementing alternative energy sources for the farm. In retirement, he continued his love of farming through raising large gardens and he shared that love with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife Carol of 61 years and 4 months, his children and grandchildren; Nicole Swanson Genrich (Chris), Jessica Swanson of Gretna; Amelia, Caleb, Andrew and Elijah Schlichting of Lyons; his sisters Gayle Cropp of St. Peters, Mo. and Gloria (Phil) DiMaggio of Westwood, Kan.; brother Dennis Schlichting of Bancroft; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorials are suggested to Lyons Fire and Rescue or St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.