A private memorial service for Doris Anderson was planned with Pelan Funeral Services. She passed away June 18, 2020, at Arbor Care and Rehabilitation Center in Tekamah. She was 88.
Doris Elta Anderson was born July 28, 1931 to Fred and Cora (Lyons) Hovendick on the family farm west of Herman, the youngest of five children. She attended New England country school and later attended Oakland High School, graduating in 1950.
On Dec. 28, 1952, she married Robert D. Anderson at Alder Grove United Methodist Church near Craig. She enjoyed sewing, camping with her husband, but most enjoyed playing the piano at home and at her church, Alder Grove United Methodist, where she was an active member.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Fred and Cora Hovendick; brothers, Roland Hovendick and Bob Hovendick; sisters, Lura (Hovendick) Ruwe and Margaret (Hovendick) Rennerfeldt.
She is survived by her sons, Ken (Kim) Anderson, Jim (Norma) Anderson and Charles Anderson and his significant other, Heidi; daughter, Sandy (Gary) Kuhl; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to Alder Grove Methodist Church.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.