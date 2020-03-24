A memorial service with military honors for Duane Magill was held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Chatt Center in Tekamah. He passed away at Veteran’s Hospital in Omaha on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the age of 70.
Duane Arthur Magill was born on July 29, 1949, to Merlin C. and Dorothy J. (Crom) Magill in Blair, Neb. Duane graduated from Tekamah High School in 1968 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He married Mary Jane Beales on Nov. 24, 1973, in Merna, Neb., and to this union a son, James Richard, and daughter, Jennifer, were born. Duane and Lynn Miller were married on Jan. 25, 1992, in Tekamah. They were the parents of Matthew Duane.
Duane was a truck driver and an avid horseman. He loved and cared for his horses, spent many years working the gates at the annual Tekamah rodeo and rode his beloved horse, Jim, in the Tekamah 4th of July parade for many years. He also took much pride in taking care of the Barnard’s longhorns when they were at shows or on vacations. Duane was a member of the American Legion Color Guard and of the Tri County Saddle Club.
In later years Duane suffered a disabling stroke and could be seen riding his ‘cart’ around Tekamah keeping track of what was going on around town, enjoying coffee with the fellas and just generally being on the move.
In addition to his parents, Merlin and Dorothy, Duane was preceded in death by his brother, Terry; his son, Matthew and daughter, Jennifer, both in infancy; and his daughter-in-law, Beth.
Survivors include his son Jim (Leonda) of North Platte, Neb.; grandchildren, Brittany, Dallas and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Rose and one on the way; sister, Diane (Dick) Gear, of Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; brothers, Keith (Janice) Magill and Gary Magill of Tekamah.
Memorials may be sent to: Duane Magill Memorial, in care of Chatt Senior Center, 1124 S. 13th St., Tekamah, NE 68061. They will be forwarded to the family.