Funeral services for Duke Wagner were Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland He went to be with his wife Darlene in heaven on Aug. 29, 2020, with his loving family by his side. The 94-year-old was residing at Oakland Heights Assisted Living at the time of his passing. Burial with military honors and Last Call was in Westside Cemetery, rural Oakland.
Duane Oliver “Duke” Wagner was born to Monroe Harry and Louella (Larson) Wagner, on Sept. 30, 1925, in Hooper.
At the age of 13, he moved to Oakland with his family. He attended Oakland High School and graduated in 1943. Upon his graduation, he enlisted into the United States Air Force.
On June 19, 1946, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Darlene Enstrom. They were blessed with two daughters. They lived their whole lives in Oakland. Duke loved to play baseball and softball. His favorite was golf, of which he enjoyed many rounds with his golfing buddies and grandkids. Duke was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan as well as a great Husker follower. He also enjoyed playing cards with his friends.
He and Darlene loved to travel, especially to the mountains. His greatest joy was following all the activities of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Duke worked several years with the gas company and retired in 1982. He was a member of Westside Methodist Church, where he served on the cemetery board. He served as Worshipful Master in the Oakland Masonic Lodge No. 91. He also enjoyed the time he served on the Oakland Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad. In November of 2019, he was honored to receive a quilt of valor, which he was extremely proud of!
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Darlene in 1994, grandson-in-law Chris Knobbe, sister-in-law Gloria Wagner, sister and brother-in-law Erna and Simon Hansen, and brother-in-law Lyle Enstrom.
Survivors include his two daughters: Mary Sue (John) Ahrens of West Point and Sara Jane (Cal) Anderson of Oakland; seven grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; brother Harry Wagner and sister-in-law Dorothy Enstrom; as well as a host of extended family and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was is in charge of the arrangements.