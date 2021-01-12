Private family services for Elda Minton are planned through Pelan Funeral Services. The 80-year-old former Lyons woman passed away Jan. 1, 2021 in Fremont. Burial will be in Lyons Cemetery.
Elda J. (Olsen) Minton was born to Henry T. and Clara (Andersen) Olsen July 28, 1940, in rural Lyons.
On Feb. 3, 1956, Elda married Michael Minton. They made their home in Lyons, where they raised their sons Jeff, Joe and John.
Elda worked at the Logan Valley Manor for 30 years and operated Mike’s Auto Sales with her sons until the time of her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael; brother, Lawrence Olsen; sister, Ann Olson.
She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Leah) Minton of Iowa, Joe (Lana) Minton and John (Kathy) Minton, all of Lyons; brother-in-law, Gary Olson of Lyons; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to Bethany Lutheran Church, Lyons.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.