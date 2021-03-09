A celebration of the life of Eric Sauser was held Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Roeder Mortuary’s 108th St. Chapel in Omaha. The Omaha passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at the age of 43 with his wife by his side.
Admission was free to all who attended this once in a lifetime show for the greatest man on earth. Following the service, the family requests jamming out to Ozzy Osborne and raising a cold beer in celebration of Eric’s life.
Eric A. Sauser, also known as Super Dad, or Easy, was just a rockin’ dude from Omaha. His departure was just in time for him to make his spiritual appearance at every Red Sox spring game.
If you knew Eric, you knew you were loved, and there is a good chance he told you that – probably sober, but maybe not. During his time here, he found a way into everyone’s heart. Eric loved, in this order, his smoking hot wife, his brilliant kids and family, his many friends, the Boston Red Sox, the Kansas City Chiefs (before being a Chiefs fan was cool), the Huskers, Liverpool Futbol, QT iced tea, Adidas sneakers, fishing, backpacking, hiking, hunting and any old Chevy he saw on the road. Eric hated sad stories, beets, romantic comedies, a snow packed driveway and turning off the garage light. That’s it. Eric was content with most everything else. We are not positive, but we think the cause of death was either leukemia or more likely being “dead sexy.”
Eric is survived by his wife, Crystal and three children, Amelia, Violet and Benjamin all of whom will likely sleep in the same bed for many years to come (sorry, Eric). He is also survived by his loving and caring parents, Ronnie and Paula Sauser, and his sister and aunt extraordinaire, Jessica Sauser. In addition to his immediate family, Eric leaves behind an incredible extended family and many, many friends.
He is preceded in death by billions, including his dog Harvey who most of the family loved to hate. They are confident the two are joyfully reconnecting right now.
In lieu of flowers, please pray that the Huskers have a winning season, or send a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in Eric’s name. He would appreciate either or both.
Roeder Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements.