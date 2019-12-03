Funeral services for Eunice Swanson were held Friday Nov. 22, 2019, at Campbell-Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery, Oakland, Neb. She passed away Nov. 19, 2019.
Eunice Faye Swanson was born May 29, 1937, in Oakland to Ben and Mae (Gillies) Swanson. She was baptized at First Lutheran Church on May 29, 1938 in Oakland. She graduated from Craig High School on May 20, 1954.
She married Robert Bennett on Oct. 22, 1955, in Tucumcari, N.M. They welcomed their daughter Kimberly on Jan. 31, 1958. They moved to Redwood City, Calif., in 1966. Eunice and Kim moved back to Oakland in 1968, before settling in Blair in 1970.
She worked at Mutual of Omaha for 25 years in the accounting department but decided to forego the commute to Omaha and finished out her professional career at Great Plains Communications in Blair in the service center, where she retired at 62.
Eunice enjoyed crocheting, shopping, spending time with her family, and attending as many activities of her grandchildren as she could.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Tim Andersen; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Mae Swanson; her sister and brother-in-law Helen and Dorlin Drieling; and her brother Carl Svensson of Sweden.
Memorials may be directed to the Kennard Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements