Funeral services for Everett Holstein, 89, of Blair were Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Blair. He passed away Nov. 14th 2019, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha. Graveside services followed in Blair Cemetery.
Everett Eugene Holstein was born Aug. 19,1930, to Victor and Jessie (Marsh) Holstein. He grew up the youngest of five kids on a farm near Spiker, Neb. Everett attended Spiker school until 8th grade, then went to Rose Hill Country School for the 9th and 10th grades. He attended Blair High one semester before his family moved to a farm near Arlington where he graduated from Arlington High. Everett met the love of his life, Irma Holstein, while attending high school in Blair. They would see each other at dances and started dating. Everett and Irma were married Nov. 12, 1950, and started their family on the Kennard home place of Irma’s parents.
A few years later they moved to a farm west of Blair and raised their four children, Cynthia, John, Neil and Eric.
Everett belonged to the First Methodist Church and the Blair Grange and served as a Washington County Supervisor. He enjoyed farming and raising pigs. He also enjoyed going on vacations with Irma and their friends and spending time with the grandchildren and great-grand children.
In February 2005 they retired from farming but stayed on the farm until 2014 when they moved to town. In 2016 they moved again to Omaha to be closer to Neil and Eric.
He is preceded in death by his wife Irma, his parents and parents-in-law, brother Howard and wife Faye Holstein; sister Florence and husband Howard Nelson; brother Warren and wife Ruth Holstein; sister Hazel and husband Richard Appleby; brother in-law Vernon Arp; grandchildren Kiley Metzler and Jill Swanson.
Everett is survived by children, Cindy and Rick Metzler, Verdigre, Neb., John and Mici Holstein of Ft Dodge, Iowa, Neil and Kate Holstein of Ft. Collins, Colo. and Eric and Lori Holstein of Elkhorn; grandchildren Evie and Caleb Hedeen, Amy and Matt Pottorff, Mary Holstein and Rob Martin, Lanny Holstein, Martha Holstein, Joshua Holstein and Jonah Holstein seven great-grandchildren, one step-grandchild; sister in-law Sharon Arp and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church in Blair or the Blair Public Library.
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.