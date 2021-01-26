Fr. Victor Novak

Funeral services for Father Victor Novak were Jan. 22, 2021, at Pelan Funeral Services in Oakland. Burial was in Oakdale Cemetery, rural Oakdale, Neb. The Lyons man was called home to be with our Lord on Jan. 17, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was 62.
Victor Edwin Novak was born to Victor E. and Rita M. (Grace) Novak on Jan. 16, 1958, in Omaha, Victor graduated in 1976 from Bryan High School in Omaha where he was a member of the National Forensic League and completed military training in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.
After graduating from high school, Victor entered into the ministry and continued his education at an evangelical seminary where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in religious education in 1986, and a Licentiate (Master’s) degree in Theology from an Orthodox seminary in 1994. Father Victor was ordained into the Orthodox priesthood in September of that same year.
On June 11, 1982, Father Novak met the love of his life, Cheryl K. Williams. Just a few months later, after a whirlwind romance and a rather short courtship, they were united in holy matrimony on Nov. 6. For over 38 years, they served together in the ministry in four states. Father Novak ministered in positions as diverse as pastor and college teacher, Ecumenical Officer and editor of an official Provincial Church periodical. He had been a church planter, rector, para-church minister and teacher. While serving in California, Father Novak and Cheri were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Hannah Rebekah on March 21, 1988. Their family later returned to Omaha to continue their ministry.
In 2003, Father Novak and his family moved to Lyons. Soon after, they formed Beulahland Farm. They were members of the Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture Society and Certified Naturally Grown and were founding vendors at the Village Pointe Farmers Market in Omaha. Victor loved raising animals, growing produce, implementing sustainable practices and selling the fruits of his labor directly to his customers.
Father and Cheri welcomed the arrival of their grandson, Weston James Frederick Jr., on March 11, 2017. Junior brightened Father’s final days with his hopeful and kind heart.
In October of 2019, Father Novak, along with his co-host Subdeacon Michael Choiniere, recorded their inaugural broadcast of “The Faith Once Delivered,” on KCRO Radio, Nebraska’s premier Christian radio station. The program became a weekly broadcast that could be streamed online.
Father Novak loved his country living and was dedicated to his family, sharing the faith, hosting his broadcast, and serving faithfully as a pastor until the time of his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Father Victor is survived by his wife, Cheri of Lyons; daughter Hannah R. and husband Weston J. Frederick and grandson Weston James Jr. of Lyons; his beloved church family; and all those who loved him.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements