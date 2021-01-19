Funeral services for Frances Turner were Saturday, January 16, 2021, at United Methodist Church in Tekamah. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery. The Omaha woman passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha after suffering a stroke. She was 97
Frances Eleanor Oberst Turner was born on Sept. 18, 1923, to German parents John Thomas and Rosa (Ruwe) Oberst at the family farm southwest of Tekamah.
Frances grew up on the family farm and was baptized April 20, 1924, at the Alder Grove Church.
A member of the 1941 graduating class of Tekamah High School, Frances worked in Omaha while attending the Van Sant business school at the University of Omaha where she earned her associate’s degree. She continued her employment with Western Electric Company which was later absorbed by AT&T. She worked there for 43 years before retiring in 1985. While there she earned many prestigious awards.
On July 23, 1948, Frances married Carl Turner, making their home in Omaha. The two of them enjoyed bowling, square dancing and dinner parties with friends. Vacations were spent fishing. She was a member of the Methodist church and a very active member of Eastern Star.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband Carl; brothers: Roland and Delmar Oberst; and sisters: Leona Kalmen and Lila Woten.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews; great-, great-great-; and great-great-great-nieces and nephews and a host of dear friends.
Memorials are suggested to United Methodist Church-Tekamah, 1408 L Street, Tekamah, NE 68061.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements