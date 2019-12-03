Funeral services for Frank Johnson were held Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland, Neb. Burial will be at a later date in Westside Cemetery near Oakland. He passed away Nov. 23, 2019, at Nye Legacy in Fremont, Neb., at the age of 86.
Franklin “Frank” Johnson was born to Roy E. and Dorothy (Erickson) Johnson on Jan. 17, 1933, in Oakland.
Frank attended Benson School District No. 46 before graduating from Oakland High School, class of 1950. He then attended UNL and enlisted in the Army from 1953 to 1955, serving in France before returning to the farm east of Oakland. On Aug. 3, 1958, he married Janice Rae Erickson. To this union, four children were born: Mark, Marsha, Craig and Curtis.
Frank lived his entire life at RR1 Craig, Neb., until January 2013. At this time, Frank and Janice moved to Oakland. Frank farmed with his father, then later, with son Mark. In addition to farming, he enjoyed traveling, golfing, playing the organ and playing in their card club of 60 years.
Frank was active in community affairs. He served on numerous area boards and was involved with Masonic affiliations. He was a lifetime member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, LeRoy; grandson, Jacob Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Janice; sons, Mark (Jill) of Oakland, Craig (Becky) of Cortland, Neb.; Curtis (Krisa) of Elkhorn, Neb.; daughter, Marsha (Jeff) Ketcham of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Nile Johnson of Blair, Neb.; sister, Elizabeth Johnson-Crump of New Jersey; a nephew and many dear friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.