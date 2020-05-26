Gary Harold
A public graveside service for Gary Harold will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 2:15 p.m. at Paragon Cemetery in rural Hartington, Neb., with Pastor Amanda Talley officiating. The former Tekamah man passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D. He was 64.
A live stream of the service will be attempted at the cemetery. It can be viewed by going to https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/. A recording of the graveside service will be on Gary’s obituary page.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, from noon until 2 p.m. at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The 10-person limit will be in effect at the funeral home and face masks will be required by all people attending the visitation.
Gary Bruce Harold was born on June 12, 1955, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Richard “Dick” Dean and Georgia (Reafleng) Harold. He grew up in Tekamah and was a graduate of Tekamah High School. Gary worked for his father running a dozer. It was at this time that Gary met his wife, Betty, while clearing ground for farming in the Wynot and St. James, Neb., area. He married Betty Ann Vornhagen on May 18, 1974, in St. James,
Gary worked construction for a contractor in Crofton prior to he and Betty building waterbeds with Mark Stuckey in Yankton, S.D. He then worked for Hydraulics Components in Hartington working the night shift in the chroming department. Gary then farmed, raising livestock and grain. In December of 2019, Gary was diagnosed with brain cancer which prevented him from continuing to work.
Gary loved music and played the guitar and harmonica. He would often play at Vermillion, S.D., bars with other bands or would “jam” at people’s homes. He loved hunting, fishing, dancing and gardening.
Pallbearers will be Roger Andresen, Jeff Birger, Jeffrey Birger Jr., Sam Birger, Steve Wieseler, and Filip Burbach.
Gary is survived by his two sons and daughter-in-law, Jeremy (Jen) Harold of St. Helena, Joe Harold of Hartington; father Richard “Dick” Harold of Fremont, Neb.; five siblings: Roger (Jackie) Harold of Hartington, Valerie (Jim) Kjeldgaard of Fremont, Merna (Steve) Bowman of Gretna, Neb., Ann (Rich) Woodcock of Fremont, Ronnie Harold of Oakland, Neb.; and many nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Georgia Harold; wife Betty Ann; a brother, Marvin Harold.
Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.