Funeral services for Gary Mathiesen were held Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church in Kennard. Burial was in Blair Cemeteryfollowed by lunch at the Kennard Auditorium. Gary Vernon Mathiesen, 73, passed away Oct. 25, 2019 at his rural Herman home, surrounded by the family he loved so much, after a year-long battle with esophageal cancer.
Gary was born in Blair, Neb., on Sept. 6, 1946, to Vernon and Naomi (Jansen) Mathiesen. His early school years were at Spiker School in rural Washington County and he graduated from Blair High School in 1964. He attended Universal Trade School in Omaha to study electricity.
He was a member of Nebraska Air National Guard from 1965-1971.
He was married to Jo Elaine Eix in 1968 and the shared 51 years together. They have two children, Matt Mathiesen and Missy Wiemer.
Gary served on Washington County Extension Board and was on the Board of Grace United Methodist Church of Kennard and served on the building committee for the new church built in Kennard.
Gary was a lifetime farmer in the Herman area. In 1994, he and his brother Roger, purchased a local grain elevator and established Mathiesen Grain Company.
Gary was a loyal friend and loved meeting and making new friends wherever he traveled. He never took the same road to any given destination, always looking for an alternate route and a new adventure. His greatest joy was sharing time with his family. He was a kind and loving grandpa to four grandsons, Colton, Jake, Luke and Wyatt. Gary loved making unique art pieces out of junk metal and shared this skill with his family.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Vernon and Naomi. He is survived by his wife, Jo, son Matt (Rebecca) Mathiesen, Jake and Luke, daughter Missy (Kevin) Wiemer, Colton and Wyatt all of rural Herman, and brother Roger (Judy) Mathiesen of Blair, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.